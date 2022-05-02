Seoul launches BIPV incentive scheme

Interested developers must submit their project proposals by June 10. Selected projects will be eligible for rebates covering up to 80% of the costs of buying and deploying building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) systems.
The program has a budget of KRW 1.5 billion ($1.2 million) and will support the deployment of BIPV projects on rooftops and facades.
Retrofit projects that transform conventional solar arrays into BIPV installations will be eligible for a maximum amount of KRW 6 million per kilowatt installed. New BIPV projects will receive a maximum sum of KRW 4 million per kilowatt installed.
The Seoul metropolitan government is currently running a program to increase the city’s total installed rooftop PV capacity from around 200 MW to approximately 1 GW by the end of 2022.
