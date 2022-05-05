Stackable home battery with 9.6 kWh to 38.4 kWh of capacity

From pv magazine USA
Lithion said this week that its lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) residential battery is now UL-certified when paired with Sol-Ark 12K hybrid inverters. The company achieved UL 9540 certification after going through rigorous testing for reliability and safety.
The Stack’d Series LFP batteries are a modular platform that can be scaled in 4.8 kWh increments, from 9.6 kWh to 38.4 kWh. The company is vertically integrated, using its own Tier 1 prismatic cells in the composition of the battery.
While many battery providers claim whole home backup capability, central A/C and other large appliances may not be able to start up after an outage, Lithion said. The company’s battery is capable of up to 16.8 kW surge and 14.4 kW continuous power, providing true whole-home backup.
LFP batteries are known for their reduced fire risk due to the elimination of cobalt, which is known to be connected to mining practices that have human rights and environmental concerns. The company said its batteries are designed to be readily recyclable at the end of their lifecycle.
Popular content
The battery is paired with a low-voltage 48 V system, IP55 water and dust resistance, and a proprietary battery management system, all elements of the safety and stability of the battery. A 10-year, 4,000-cycle full-refund warranty is included.
Sol-Ark said the battery makes a good match for its inverters, boosting ease of install. “With our upcoming Sol-Ark 15K, the Stack’d Series battery will be the only battery on the market to maximize its capability,” said Bhawna Oberoi, COO of Sol-Ark.
Lithion’s modular designs make a “drop-in” solution for replacing lead acid batteries, designing them to be easy to implement without retooling efforts. This leads to cuts in purchasing, inventory, and servicing costs, said Lithion. The company is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.
Sol-Ark is a Texas-based company started in 2013 by local US veterans with experience in semiconductors and power electronics. It has multiple production lines for its inverter lines, including the Sol-Ark 12K hybrid, which makes for a full home backup and off-grid solution when paired with the Stack’d Series batteries.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.