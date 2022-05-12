South Korean minerals giant secures 9 GW Australian renewables portfolio

Korea Zinc’s Australian subsidiary, Ark Energy, has completed its purchase of Sydney-based renewables developer Epuron Holdings, in a deal that gives it access to a potential 9 GW pipeline of utility-scale wind and solar PV projects.
Ark Energy said the acquisition includes 4.2 GW of early-stage utility-scale wind and solar development projecta across Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM), with a focus on the states of Queensland, New South Wales, and Tasmania. It will also acquire 4.8GW of projects in the investigation stage and a 50% stake in Fulcrum3D, a renewables monitoring and forecasting specialist. In addition, the deal includes the acquisition of Epuron’s 7 MW portfolio of fully contracted off-grid solar assets in the Northern Territory.
Ark Energy Chairman and Korea Zinc Vice Chairman Yun Choi said the purchase, which was first announced in December, will support its ambition to become a major domestic supplier and exporter of green hydrogen and fast track the parent company’s vision to become one of the world’s largest producers of green zinc.
Popular content
“The acquisition of Epuron is an important milestone for Ark Energy to become a world-class green independent power producer and green hydrogen business,” he said.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine Australia website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.