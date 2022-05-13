Smarter E Products: JinkoSolar unveils residential battery

Chinese solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar presented a new battery for residential applications at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany, this week.

Dubbed JKS-BXXX37-CS, the storage system is a floor-standing outdoor solution that can also be used in off-grid and hybrid setups.

The lithium iron phosphate battery is sold with a storage capacity ranging between 7.1 kWh and 21.31 kWh, a nominal voltage of 192 V to 576 V, and a nominal capacity of 37 Ah.



The smallest product measures 504 mm x 380 mm x 700 mm and the largest has a size of 504 mm x 380 mm x 1,500 mm. The number of modules can vary between two and six and the weight from 105 kg to 169 kg. It also features an IP54 protection level.

JinkoSolar is offering a 10-year guarantee for the new product and claims it is designed to operate for over 6,000 cycles.

The battery is compatible with inverters from Goodwe, Solis, Hoymiles, Sermatec, ATESS, Sinexcel, Luxpower and Sunways. “Compatibility with other manufacturers should follow,” a company's spokesperson told pv magazine.

