Test production starts at SolarEdge’s 2 GWh Korean battery cell fab

The cells made at Sella 2 will be used in a variety of applications, the manufacturer said.

Israeli solar inverter and battery manufacturer SolarEdge this week announced it has started producing test battery cells at a new factory in South Korea.

SolarEdge said it expects to ramp to full production at the 2 GWh-per-year-production capacity Sella 2 fab in Chungcheongbuk-Do this year.

The company's Kokam Ltd lithium-ion battery subsidiary will operate the facility, which can be scaled up.

Popular content

The site, at Eumseong Innovation City, will produce battery cells for SolarEdge's solar-plus-battery residential systems, electric mobility, stationary energy storage facilities, and uninterrupted power supply products, the manufacturer said in a press release this week.

SolarEdge chief executive Zvi Lando, quoted in the release, said: “The opening of Sella 2 is an important milestone for SolarEdge. It allows us to own key processes in the development and manufacturing of advanced energy storage solutions for our solar core business and additional applications while further securing the resilience of our supply chain.”