SMA to raise inverter capacity to 40 GW

The new gigawatt factory is to be built not far from the SMA headquarters in Niestetal.

From pv magazine Germany

SMA Solar Technology AG plans to almost double its production capacity from 21 GW at present to 40 GW by 2024.

The solar inverter manufacturer said it wants to build a new gigawatt factory at its headquarters in Niestetal, Germany, with construction scheduled to start by the end of the year. In the future, SMA primarily plans to produce systems for the large-scale plant segment.

“With the construction of the new factory, we are securing supply chains and gaining greater independence from changing trading conditions,” said SMA CEO Jürgen Reinert, noting the company's commitment to Germany as a business location. “The increased proximity to customers will be an important driver, especially in the large-scale plant business. We are thus strengthening our very good brand reputation, particularly in the core markets of Europe and the United States.”