Tata Power commissions 450 MW solar project in India

From pv magazine India

Tata Power today announced its solar arm Tata Power Solar has commissioned a 450 MW PV plant for Brookfield Renewable India. The project, located in Rajasthan and using over 800,000 PV modules, was completed within a record time of seven months.

The project will produce over 800 GWh of clean energy annually and help avoid up to 600,000 tons of annual CO2 emissions.

“With the usage of 535 W and 540 W bifacial modules on a large scale, for smooth execution of the project, tractors and back loaders were used to support the frames, handle modules, and higher capacity equipment,” stated Tata Power.

With the commissioning of this project, Tata Power Solar’s total utility-scale PV project portfolio has swelled to 9.7 GW.