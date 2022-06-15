Longi signs 1 GW of orders in Bangladesh

The deals include utility-scale and distributed solar plants. The contracts are with independent power producers and customers in the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment.

The customers include Desh Energy, Sundrop Power, PDL-Greene Solar Power, Omera Solar, Walton Hi-tech PLC, Beximco Textile, and Edison Power.

Longi said Bangladesh is a typical South Asian country in that it enjoys up to 1,600 hours of sunshine per year.

“Despite the hot and humid environment in Bangladesh, Longi's Hi-MO 5 modules can not only ensure product quality and performance in an all-round way, but also minimise land use and ensure the smooth operation of power station with the highest output to achieve maximal electricity production,” the company said.

In 2020, the company supplied PV modules for the 73 MW Mymensingh solar plant, which is about 120 km north of Dhaka. In 2021, it delivered solar panels for the 134.3 MW Mongla project.

In October 2021, Longi signed a deal with Beximco for a 280 MW ground-mounted PV array. The project is expected to be connected to the grid by the end of this year.

Qing Li, Longi's Asia-Pacific vice president, said that the company will continue to accelerate the global energy transition with “innovative” solar products.

MM Ahsan Huda, country manager for Bangladesh at Longi Solar, claimed that the company is helping Bangladesh to achieve its green energy vision.

“We are also providing technical support to local developers, power producers, and C&I clients, alongside supplying PV modules,” said Huda.