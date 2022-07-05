Novel photovoltaic water pump from Spain

Spanish startup Acrosun recently unveiled a new solar water pumping system based on maximum power point tracker (MPPT) technology. The Benelus water pump can work for direct irrigation and with a water tank.
“With the tank filling control, we achieve maximum efficiency, as we can fill it during solar radiation hours, regardless of the flow rate and the power of the system,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “Power electronics and the motor were embedded in the pump casing in order to make its installation easier.”
The special “StopFlow” function means the pump can stop working before the well runs dry. The manufacturer claims this helps to preserve the well and the pump itself. The system can operate in DC and AC mode and is available in three different versions.
“The three solutions are applicable to a wide range of installations,” the spokesperson said. “Our concept requires a lower number of pumping units and enables considerable savings.”
The Belenus 3H.140MW-10 weighs 17.5 kg and measures 110 cm. It can be placed at a depth of up to 150 meters and features IP69 protection. Its rated power is 3 kW and the operating DC voltage is between 60 V and 380 V. It can achieve a current of up to 10 A and its motor can reach 3,600 revolutions per minute (rpm).
Popular content
The Belenus 2.5H.70M-16 has a power capacity of 2.8 kW and can achieve a current of up to 10 A, with the DC voltage range spanning from 60 V to 380 V. It weighs 16 kg and measures 96 cm.
The Belenus 2H.90M-10 pump shares the same characteristics as the other two devices. It weighs 16.5 kg, measures 100 cm, and has a capacity of 2.4 kW.
The Seville-based company is mostly selling its devices in Spain. However, it recently expanded its sales activities in Latin America and other international markets.
“Our solar pumps costs between €850 ($890) and €950 and are among the most competitive in the market,” the spokesperson said.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.