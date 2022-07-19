Storage for load shifting viable in several Brazilian states

From pv magazine Brazil

Batteries are already competitive for consumer energy storage in behind-the-meter applications in several Brazilian states. Marcio Takata, the director of consulting company Greener, Marcio Takata, described this market opportunity during the Greener Business Summit earlier this month in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

He presented a case study involving an industrial consumer in the area of ​​Cosern, in the state of Rio Grande do Norte. The difference between the tariff at peak hours and the off-peak tariff is BRL 3.004 ($0.55)/MWh.

According to Greener, such consumers could reduce their annual bills from approximately BRL 273,600 to BRL 173,600. They would achieve 36% savings on the energy tariff by installing a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 0.6 MW/2.5 MWh.

In the simulation, the consumer would have a reduction of BRL 123,800 in the peak tariff, from BRL 173,400 to BRL 49,600, and an increase of BRL 21,800 in the off-peak tariff, from BRL 103,200 to BRL 124,000. The net savings with storage would therefore be BRL 102,000.

The investment, for a useful life of 15 years, was estimated at BRL 11 million, with an operating cost of BRL 55,000 per year. There is a need for reinvestment in the tenth year of the asset, consisting of 15% of capex, or BRL 1.65 million. The tariff adjustment for the period was 6% per year.

The difference between peak and off-peak tariffs is crucial to the viability of battery storage to manage the load. According to the Greener survey, this difference can range from BRL 354/MWh in the CEA concession area, in the state of Amapá, to BRL 3,971/MWh, in the Equatorial concession area, in the state of Pará. In addition to the distributors in Pará and Rio Grande do Norte, other distributors such as Coelba (BA), Enel RJ and EMS (MS) have peak and off-peak rates with differences above BRL 3,000/MWh.

Battery storage is seen as a way to diversify for companies that already operate in the solar sector. Sao Paulo-based Brasol, for example, is expected to invest in its first storage projects this year.