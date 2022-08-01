New residential lithium-ion battery from China

Chinese storage system manufacturer Bslbatt has launched a new version of its lithium iron phosphate residential battery.
The device is available in four models with a storage capacity ranging from 5.12 to 12.8 kWh and a voltage range of 44.8 to 58.4 V. The smallest battery measures 650 mm x 490 mm x 147 mm and weighs 56 kg, while the largest product has a size of 920 mm x 530 mm x 176 mm and a weight of 105.3 kg. The battery's peak current spans from 150 to 250 A and the continuous current from 100 to 200 A.
It features a cooling technique based on natural convection and can operate at temperatures ranging from -10 C to 45 C. It also features an IP54 protection level.
According to the manufacturer, the storage system has a round-trip efficiency of 96% and provides steady operation for up to 6,000 charge cycles.
“These batteries are now able to match 12 inverter models with one protocol,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “Furthermore, the number of batteries that can be connected in series increased from 16 to 30.” The 12 inverter manufacturers are SRNE, Growatt, LuxPower, Deye, Victron, Deye, Growatt, Victron, Goodwe, SMA, Studer, and Sofar.
The new product comes with a 10-year warranty.
