Only one PV project to compete in Quebec’s 780 MW renewables tender

Canada-based power company Hydro-Quebec has revealed the bidders of two renewable energy tenders it launched in December 2021.
For a 300 MW tender for wind power, the utility received 11 project proposals with a combined capacity of 2.1 GW, while for a 480 MW procurement exercise for renewable electricity the company received 13 projects totaling 2.1 GW.
Of the submitted projects, only one is relying on PV technology — a 40 MW solar park under development by Saint-Augustin Canada Electric Inc (Stace) and planned to be located in Bas Saint Laurent, with completion scheduled for October 2026.
Selected projects will have to begin delivering power to the grid by the end of 2026 under long-term power purchase agreements.
Under the 2030 energy policy, Quebec’s government is targeting a 40% reduction in the amount of petroleum products consumed; the elimination of thermal coal use; a 25% increase in the share of renewable energy in total energy production; and a 50% increase in bioenergy production.
