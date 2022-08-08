Green car dealership powered by renewable

TC Chevy in the US state of Oregon, which sells state-of-the art electric vehicles, has decided to power its dealership with green energy using elevated solar trackers.

The company chose dual-axis solar trackers manufactured in Oregon by Stracker Solar. Stracker reports that its pole-mounted trackers generate up to 70% more solar energy annually than same-sized fixed rooftop, carport, or ground-mount systems, translating to what they estimate to be a 55% to 65% lower carbon footprint as well.

“We believe in cutting-edge technology,” said Derek DeBoer, owner of TC Chevy. “Our cars and trucks feature the latest designs and manufacturing practices, and we wanted a solar power system that does the same. The fact that the Strackers are the most efficient and impressive solar solution currently available has sealed the deal.”

One of the advantages of the pole-mounted design is that the trackers and panels can be mounted above a parking lot or building. At TC Chevy, the trackers will tower above the parking lot with each of the five dual-axis solar trackers carrying an array of 28 Longi 445W bifacial solar panels on a 20 foot tall pole. They will also feature high-power LED display lighting that will illuminate the display lot. The complete five-Stracker system is expected to produce 140,000 kWh solar power per year, which will reduce an estimated 99.2 metric tons of carbon annually or the equivalent to the carbon sequestered by 117 acres of US forests every year.

“We are very aware of the local sentiment towards clean energy and sustainability,” said DeBoer. “We thought it was time that an auto dealership goes beyond just selling electric vehicles and takes the lead in implementing clean energy measures.”

Site work is starting on the premises in early August, with trenching and laying conduit for the solar trackers. The installation of the Strackers is planned for late August.

Stracker Solar reports that its trackers are patent-pending low-maintenance, all-steel dual trackers with a 120 mph wind rating, 50-year structural and 30-year production warranties, and UL 3703 listed.