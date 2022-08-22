Zambian utility launches tender for 50 MW of solar

Zambia Electricity Supply Corp. (ZESCO) has launched a tender for the development and construction of 50 MW of PV plants in the Southern, Western, and Luapula provinces of Zambia.

The state-owned utility said the selected developer will own 90% of the facilities, while ZESCO will hold the remaining 10%. It did not provide any additional details about the proposed projects. Interested investors have until Sept. 2 to submit their proposals.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Zambia had 96 MW of installed solar power at the end of 2021, with around 95 MW deployed in 2019 alone. The country has been supporting solar through the Scaling Solar program and the Zambian REFiT Strategy, which is an initiative developed with the support of Germany's KfW Development Bank.

The Zambian government aims to deploy 500 MW of solar PV by 2023, in order to ease chronic power shortages. The sub-Saharan country currently relies on 2.8 GW of installed power, with about 85% coming from hydropower. Its access to electricity is about 30%.