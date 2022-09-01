France publishes new specifications for 17 renewables tender

From pv magazine France

The Commission de régulation de l'énergie (CRE) , France's energy regulator, has published an updated version of all specifications of the “CRE4” and “PPE2” renewable energy tenders.

The new specifications include regulatory changes announced earlier this summer by the government. They will facilitate faster deployment of renewable energy facilities across the country. In total, the changes concern 17 specifications for different renewable energy sources, 13 of which relate to solar tenders, in mainland France or in non-interconnected areas. The changes apply to ground-mount and rooftop projects, as well as self-consumption arrays and installations without storage.

The project portfolio contains around 6.1 GW of renewable energy capacity at different stages of development and operation, including 3.4 GW of wind power and 2.7 GW of solar. The winners of the tenders will be able to take advantage of these arrangements, provided that they make a request to the French Ministry of Ecology, Energy, Sustainable Development and Spatial Planning from Sept. 1.

Popular content

“The general objective of these modifications is to enable producers to absorb part of the increase in costs and prices, in particular by selling their power production on the market,” the CRE said in a press release.

The authorities have published a list of the solar tenders, arranged according to the type of installation: