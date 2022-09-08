EBRD loan to fund 150 MW of solar in Turkey

Renewables developer Adnan Polat Enerji Yatırımı AŞ (Apey) is set to add 150 MW of solar capacity in the Turkish market over the next three years.
It has secured a finance package which includes up to $100 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The EBRD said Apey will use the funds to develop 150 MW of solar and 53 MW of wind capacity in Turkey over the next three years.
The EBRD said in a press release that Apey already has a 695 MW clean energy portfolio. The new generation capacity will produce 438 TWh of clean power per year.
Popular content
“We established a joint partnership in Apey last year to contribute to the renewable energy sector in Turkey and to the country’s economic growth,” Apey's parent companies said in a joint statement. “Through this loan, Apey will further strengthen its position in the clean energy sector, lower carbon emissions, and play a more active role in securing sustainable energy resources for our country.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.