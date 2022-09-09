Bslbatt unveils 10.24 kWh battery for residential PV

Bslbatt, a Chinese storage system manufacturer, has released a new wall-mounted storage system for use with residential PV systems.

“This home battery also features a built-in battery management system to provide overvoltage and Undervoltage monitoring, temperature control, and internal circuit short circuit protection to help keep each cell in a healthy state and extend the life of lithium iron phosphate cells,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “The B-LFP48-200PW is compatible with several inverters on the market, such as Victron, Studer, Deye, Goodwe, Growatt, Sofar, and SMA.”

The battery measures 680 mm x 485 mm x 220 mm and weighs 107 kg. It has a storage capacity of 10.24 kWh, a rated capacity of 200 Ah, and a voltage of 48 V. The lithium-ion system uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material and has an ambient operating temperature range of -20 C to 55 C. It comes with a 10-year warranty and can purportedly operate for more than 6,000 cycles. It also features an IP54 protection level.

Bslbatt said that up to 16 units can be stacked in series to provide additional capacity.

“The battery is fully internalized in a vehicle-grade module structure using tier-one, A+ lithium iron phosphate cell composition, a premium module structure that provides better stability and heat dissipation, so it has a longer cycle life and does not have the toxicity or fire hazards of other lithium technologies,” said the company.