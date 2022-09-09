Chinese PV Industry Brief: Huasun secures 10 GW HJT module order, Zhonghuan raises wafer prices

Huasun said it has signed an agreement with the eastern China unit of state-run Power China to supply 10 GW of heterojunction modules from 2022 to 2025. Last week, the PV module manufacturer announced plans to invest in 7.5 GW of heterojunction lines and placed a corresponding order with Chinese heterojunction equipment supplier Maxwell. The new capacity is expected to go online in 2023. Last year, Huasun installed 2.7 GW of heterojunction production lines at its factory in Anhui province.

Zhonghuan Semiconductor said this week that it has raised prices for all of its wafer products. The increases apply to its P-type wafers, spanning sizes ranging from 218.2 mm to 158.75 mm. The increases also apply to its N-type wafers, including those with thicknesses of 210 mm, 182 mm, and 166 mm.

