Japan’s 13th solar auction concludes with lowest bid of $0.066/kWh

Japan's Green Investment Promotion Organization has released the final results of the latest auction for solar energy projects with power ratings above 250 kW.
The state-run agency said that PV projects with a combined capacity of 26.2 MW were selected in the procurement exercise. It was Japan's thirteenth auction scheme for utility-scale solar. It was supposed to assign 225 MW of generating capacity. It was also the second such exercise to award either fixed feed-in tariffs or feed-in premium tariffs.
For the feed-in premiums, which will be granted to projects above 1 MW, the assigned capacity was 14.3 MW across 10 projects. The Japanese authorities originally planned to allocate 150 MW and agreed to review 11 projects, totaling 44.3 MW. The lowest bid offered in the auction was JPY 9.70 ($0.068)/kWh and the average, offered final price was JPY 9.81. The ceiling price was set at JPY 9.88/kWh.
The feed-in tariffs will be awarded to projects ranging in size from 250 kW to 1 MW. The authorities assigned 11.8 MW of capacity and the lowest bid was JPY 9.50/kWh. The final average price was JPY 9.77.
Popular content
In the twelfth procurement exercis, which was finalized in June, the assigned PV capacity was 153.7 MW. The lowest bid came in at JPY 8.85/kWh. In the eleventh auction, held in March, the assigned PV power was 268.7 MW and the lowest bid was JPY 8.99/kWh. However, that was the last auction to award fixed tariffs.
In 2021, the Japanese government allocated 675 MW of PV capacity across three different auctions. In the previous auctions, it allocated 942 MW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.