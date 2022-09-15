Tata Power secures EPC contract to build 125 MWp floating solar project

From pv magazine India
Tata Power Solar Systems has secured the rights to set up a 125 MWp floating solar project in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The $75 million project will be built at the Omkareshwar reservoir in Khandwa district.
Indian state-owned hydropower producer NHDC started accepting bids for the project earlier this year. It awarded the project to Tata Power Solar Systems through a tariff-based competitive bidding process. It is scheduled for commissioning within 13 months. Upon completion, the project will supply electricity to M.P. Power Management.
Popular content
Tata Power Solar Systems said its utility-scale PV project portfolio now stands at 9.8 GWp.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.