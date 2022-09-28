Credence Solar unveils 670 W bifacial solar modules

From pv magazine India
India's Credence Solar has introduced the Quasar-Bi line of bifacial PV modules. The modules are available with power outputs ranging between 650 W and 670 W, with front-side power conversion efficiencies from 21% to 21.6%. Rear-side gain is minimum 10% under standard test conditions, leading to 737 W of output.
The glass-to-glass panels are built with 132 mono PERC half cells and 12 busbars. Under standard test conditions, the open-circuit voltage is 45.2 V to 45.4 V, and the short-circuit current 18.15 A to 18.65 A.
Each panel measures 2,384 mm × 1,303 mm × 35 mm and weighs 38.75 kg. They all feature IP68 split junction boxes.
The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V DC. The panel has a Pmax temperature coefficient of -0.38% per C, and its operating temperature ranges from -40 to 85 C. The panels come with a 25-year linear power output warranty and a 10-year product warranty.
