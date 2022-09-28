Hithium unveils 300 Ah battery for rooftop PV applications

China's Hithium presented a new battery at the RE+ Anaheim event in California last week.
“We produced the Hithium 300Ah Battery at our manufacturing facility in Xiamen City, Fujian Province,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “And in the near future, we’ll also have another manufacturing plant in Chongqing.”
The battery measures 71 mm x 173 mm x 207 mm and weighs 5.6 kg. It has a capacity of 300 Ah and a nominal voltage of 3.2 V. It also features an energy efficiency of 95% and an energy density of 170 Wh/kg.
The lithium-ion system uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material and has an ambient operating temperature range of -20 C to 55 C. It can purportedly operate for more than 12,000 cycles. It also features an IP68 protection level.
“With further improved cycling times and highly-efficient energy output, compared to energy storage systems using 280Ah cells, the one using Hithium 300Ah Prismatic cells can reduce LCOE by about 25.3%, improve the internal rate of return by about 18.4%, and, importantly, save the initial investment by about 5%,” said the Chinese storage system manufacturer.
Hithium recently announced plans to invest $4.71 billion in the expansion of its manufacturing capacity to 135 GWh by the end of 2025.
