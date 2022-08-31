Germany added 535 MW of PV in July

From pv magazine Germany

Germany added 535 MW of new PV capacity in July, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur).

The month's new capacity additions compare to 612 MW of solar in June and 434.9 MW of solar in July 2021. The country's cumulative installed solar capacity surpassed 60 GW at the end of July.

About 470.7 MW of the monthly new additions were represented by PV installations that were built under the country's incentive schemes for renewables. The rest of the capacity came from PV systems built outside of such incentive programs.

If the EU Commission does not approve new feed-in tariffs, Bundesnetzagentur will continue to publish the values ​​to be applied, which will then be subject to a degression of 1.4%. From September, these would be between €0.0499 ($0.049)/kWh and €0.0646/kWh for PV systems up to 750 kW in size. For other systems with outputs above 750 kWh, the value to be applied in September is €0.0453/kWh.