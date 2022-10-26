Brazil hits 14 GW milestone in the distributed generation sector

From pv magazine Latin America
Installed capacity in the distributed generation sector has surpassed 14 GW in Brazil. According to the Brazilian Association of Distributed Generation (ABGD), the sector has more than 1.7 million consumers in the country.
By sector, 47.4% corresponds to residential consumption, 30.3% to commercial, 13.4% to rural, and 7% to industrial. Solar photovoltaic is the leader among mini and micro generation systems, with 98.3% of the total. It is followed by biomass and biogas, 1% each; hydroelectric generation, 0.5%; and wind, 0.1%.
The 14 GW of installed capacity supply electricity to about 7 million households, or 28 million people, according to the association. Distributed generation now has the same installed capacity as the Itaipu hydroelectric power plant — the largest in operation in the country — responsible for about 10% of the energy consumed in Brazil.
According to the president of ABGD, Guilherme Chrispim, “2022 is the year of energy self-generation in Brazil, as already foreseen, because we are witnessing an unprecedented acceleration in this segment. At this rate, we should reach about 16 GW in December,” he concluded.
