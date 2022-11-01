Germany installed 750 MW of solar in September

From pv magazine Germany

The Bundesnetzagentur says the country added about 750 MW of new solar capacity in September. Around 691.3 MW were subsidized under the country’s EEG renewables incentive program, with 10 unsubsidized projects adding a total of 58.7 MW. The agency says that some entries may have been “duplicated,” so total additions in September stand at around 750 MW.

In the first nine months of the year, Germany added a little more than 4.9 GW of EEG-subsidized PV systems and around 700 MW of unsubsidized projects. In total, the country added around 5.6 GW of new PV capacity up to September.

In September, the authorities awarded large amounts of new solar capacity. In total, these rooftop and ground-mounted systems totaled 270 MW. This leaves 420 MW of new capacity awarded outside of the tenders – almost exactly at the same level as August.