FoxEss unveils compact single-phase inverters for residential PV

FoxEss has unveiled its new S-G2 series of grid-connected inverters for residential applications.
The Chinese inverter manufacturer said the 3.3 kW inverters might be the “smallest” in the world.
“Due to the exceptional design dimensions, the inverter is extremely light in weight. The net weight of the whole machine is only 5.4 kg, which is lighter than the majority of inverters in the market,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “It can be easily handled with one hand, which makes it convenient to carry and install.”
The company offers seven versions of the transformerless devices, with nominal power ranging from 0.7 kW to 3.3 kW. Their efficiency ratings range from 97.2% to 97.4%, with a European efficiency ratings of 96.5% to 96.8%.
The maximum input voltage is 500 V and the MPPT voltage range is between 50 V and 480 V. The inverters also feature IP65-rated protection and have cooling systems based on natural convection.
“The inverter features high energy density, high input current, low starting voltage, and wide voltage range which make it the ideal match for the market's PV modules. The S-G2 inverter has a wide range of usage settings, making it suitable for a variety of smaller household projects,” said the spokesperson.
The inverters offer 60 V startup voltage, which reportedly ensures longer work times and optimal PV utilization.
