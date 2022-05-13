Smarter E Products: Fox exhibits all-in-one storage system

Chinese inverter and energy storage manufacturer FoxESS has unveiled an all-in-one storage system at Intersolar 2022 in Munich, Germany. The portable system which requires only single-person installation, incorporates a high efficiency hybrid inverter with a modular high-voltage battery known as the Energy Cube.

The unit's high-voltage charge controller delivers up to 6 kW of continuous charge or discharge with an efficiency of up to 97% interlinked with lithium-ion energy storage capacity scaling to 10.4 kWh.

Attuned to the demand for sleek and unobtrusive all-in-one residential systems that don't shirk on reliability, Fox told pv magazine its all-in-one storage solution was designed to be compact, aesthetically pleasing and robust.

According to the company, this makes the system suitable for both indoor or outdoor installation, and to ensure it's compactness Fox relocated the power board and the control board into two separate layers. Further adjustments made to the board's circuitry and a shifting around of components provided another space saving of 20%.

Popular content

What is more, not only does the sleeker design suit the system to an indoor setting, but Fox's system does not contain a noisy internal fan, rather, it cools the system via an aluminium alloy radiator.

The 3-phase Hybrid inverter tops the whole system off, ensuring optimal power from solar panels is stored and ready for use day and night. If a blackout rears its ugly head the inverter's switch time is less than two seconds.

Energy cubed

Fox's energy storage device, the Energy Cube, is capable of 6,000 life-cycles and operates confidently in a wide temperature range of between -10 C and 55 C.