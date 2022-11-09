Albania kicks off tender for 12.9 MW floating solar project

SENA, a subsidiary of Albanian utility Korporata Elektroenergjitike Shqiptare (KESH), has launched a tender to select independent power producers to design, build and operate a 12.9 MW floating solar array.
It will select developers to build the project on the Vau i Dejes, a lake in northwestern Albania, where a hydropower plant is already located. The tender is open to companies from any country. Interested developers have until Dec. 22 to submit their bids.
SENA launched the tender through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) platform. Up to 70% of the contract will be funded through a loan from the EBRD, while KESH will provide the rest of the funds. SENA did not disclose the estimated value of the contract.
Popular content
Albania started operating its first 2 MW floating PV plant in June 2021.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.