Indian developer enters solar panel business with 2 GW factory

From pv magazine India
ReNew Power has revealed plans to complete a $246.3 million, 2 GW solar cell and module factory in Gujarat by September 2023. It said construction of phase one of the project is now “in full swing,” with plans to make the plant operational by the third quarter of 2023.
“This solar cell and module manufacturing facility will have an annual capacity of 2 GW,” ReNew Power told pv magazine. “The capacity of the module plant is 2.4 GW. The cell line initially will have 2 GW capacity, expandable to 4 GW in the future.”
Popular content
The company – which develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy, solar energy, and hydro projects – said the new plant will create about 1,250 jobs in the state. As of October, it had a 13.4 GW renewables portfolio in India, including commissioned and committed projects.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
4 comments
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.