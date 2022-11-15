JinkoSolar claims 23.86% efficiency for n-type, TOPCon monocrystalline panel

JinkoSolar has achieved a 23.86% conversion efficiency for a new n-type monocrystalline solar PV module. The panel is based on its TOPCon mono cell technology, which achieved a record efficiency of 26.1% in mid-October. The results, which were confirmed by Germany's TÜV Rheinland, builds on the company's previous record of 23.53%, set in July.

“The module adopted JinkoSolar's latest TOPCon cell technology and advanced welding and packaging technology and achieved conversion efficiency of 23.86% for the first time for 2 mm2 above large-size solar modules,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “The advanced welding and packaging technology effectively reduces the internal resistance loss of the module, while significantly improving conversion efficiency. In addition, this lab result has the practical foundation to be introduced into mass production, and technically set the direction for mass production of subsequent advanced products.”

In January 2020, Jinko said it managed to improve panel performance by applying a new anti-reflection coating and advanced metallization technologies. It also incorporated New Tiling Ribbon (TR) technology into the cell design, to eliminate inter-cell gaps. At the time, the panel power conversion efficiency was 22.39%.

Its new solar module features solar cells with a 267.72 cm2 monocrystalline silicon substrate, grown using the Czochralski method.