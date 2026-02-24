Israel approves rules for agrivoltaics

Israel’s National Planning and Building Council has approved an outline plan for agrivoltaics.

Prepared under the leadership of Israel’s Planning Administration and Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the plan represents the country's first attempt to define rules comprehensively regulating agrivoltaic installations.

It specifies that solar panel coverage must not exceed 30% of a cultivated area, although exceptions may be granted by the Ministry of Agriculture. The lower edge of solar panels must be at least 1.5 m above the ground for field crops, to allow unimpeded access of agricultural machinery, and 4.5 m for orchards and crops other than field crops.

Agrivoltaic projects in nature reserves, national parks, forests, beaches and streams are prohibited. Exisiting ecological corridors must be preserved, while harm to natural vegetation should be avoided.