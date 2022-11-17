PV Hardware opens new solar tracker factory in Saudi Arabia

Spain's PVH says that its new factory for trackers and solar structures in Jeddah will help to expand domestic PV manufacturing in Saudi Arabia.

“The factory updates the previous manufacturing facility we had in Jeddah and is expected to reach its peak capacity in the following weeks,” a PVH spokesperson told pv magazine.

PVH Chairman Iván Higueras said that the new factory in Saudi Arabia will double the company's capacity in the Middle East. It aims to start exporting its trackers internationally, he added.

The company has been producing more than 60% of its components in the country since 2021. Youssef Elsayed, managing director of PVH Middle East, said the goal is to reach 90% local content.

Popular content

“This new factory upgrades the previous facility with new state-of-the-art machinery,” added Elsayed.

The company says the mounting structures from its new factory will be used in projects throughout the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It aims to supply around 7 GW of products in the Middle East alone by 2023.