Chinese PV Industry Brief: TCL Zhonghuan cuts wafer prices by more than 4%

TCL Zhonghuan reduce its wafer prices by more than 4%. It said p-type 182 mm wafers are now priced at CNY 7.05 ($0.95), down 4.47%. N-type 182 mm wafers are now being sold for CNY 7.54, down 4.55%. P-type and n-type 210 mm products are listed at CNY 9.30 and CNY 9.86, respectively.
Shenzhen Energy has unveiled plans to build a 2 GW solar-storage project in Shule county, Xinjiang region. The first 500 MW phase will require an investment of CNY3.4 billion, with construction set to start “soon,” according to the company.
The National Energy Administration (NEA) has urged network operators to ensure grid connections for new solar and wind projects by the end of the year. The NEA said it will allow connections in batches and said that the completion of construction will not be necessary to request grid connection. The move will make it easier to deploy more renewable energy capacity in the final weeks of the year.
Popular content
Jinko Power said the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has approved its private offering of up to 868 million new shares. The chairman of Jinko Power, Li Xiande, is also the controlling shareholder of module manufacturer JinkoSolar. Jinko Power is independent from Jinko Solar and operates in the PV project development and construction segment.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
2 comments
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.