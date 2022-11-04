Chinese PV Industry Brief: Shenzhen Energy to start PV-powered hydrogen production

Shenzhen Energy has unveiled a CNY 1.57 billion ($218.5 million) plan to build a green hydrogen facility in Erdos, Inner Mongolia. The project includes a 250 MW ground-mounted solar plant, a hydrogen generation station, and hydrogen storage and transport facilities. The total investment will be around CNY 1.57 billion ($215 million). The annual hydrogen output will be 6,000 metric tons (MT). Shenzhen Energy expects to start production by the end of 2023.

Daqo has secured a five-year supply contract from an undisclosed buyer for up to 57,600 MT of high-purity polysilicon from October 2022 to December 2027. The purchase price will be negotiated on a monthly basis.

DKEM said it will expand its silver paste production capacity by 1,000 MT, with an investment of CNY 182 million. The new production lines will be located in its factory in Yixing, Jiangsu province, and will mainly focus on TOPCon cells. The Wuxi-based company said it aims to build and commission the new lines within 24 months.

Popular content

State Power Investment Corp. (SPIC) has announced the latest bidding results for PV panel orders. There were six winning bidders in its 52th round of centralized procurement, with a total capacity of 13.491 GW. They included Jinko, Tongwei, JA Solar, Huansheng and Eging. Jinko and Tongwei secured the largest orders, at 9.3 GW and 3.5 GW, respectively.