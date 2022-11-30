Colbun switches on battery-linked 230 MW solar plant in Chile

From pv magazine LatAm
Chilean energy company Colbun has commissioned the Diego de Almagro Sur solar plant in the municipality of Diego de Almagro, in Chile's northern Atacama region.
The 230 MW facility is connected to 24 batteries with a combined capacity of 8 MW/32 MWh, supplied by Finnish manufacturer Wärtsilä. The $150 million project will host green space for the sustainable production of fresh fruits and vegetables, the company said in a statement.
Colbun aims to deploy around 4 GW of renewable energy by 2030. It is now building an 812 MW wind farm in Taltal district. It has also secured environmental approvals for the 486 MW Inti Pacha project in Maria Elena Communa, as well as the 537 MW Jardin solar project.
