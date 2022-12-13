South Korean city to host 1.5 GW solar project at industrial site

The authorities in the South Korean city of Daegu have signed an agreement with a consortium led by Hanwha Asset Management, the financial services unit of Hanwha Group, to build a 1.5 GW solar project on rooftops and idle plots of land at the Sangyeok industrial complex.
Hanwha Asset Management plans to invest KRW 3 trillion in the solar project, which will be the country's largest PV installation upon completion. Currently, the largest solar project in South Korea is a 200 MW solar plant now under construction at a former salt farm in Sinan country, South Jeolla province.
Group unit Hanwha Systems will build the plant in partnership with LS Electric and Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems.
Popular content
“Daegu city plans to actively provide administrative support necessary for project development,” the municipal government said in a statement. “It will also support the developers in securing grid connection with Korea Electric Power Corp., following the installation of the solar plant.”
Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo said the project will help to make the city a leading hub for renewable energy and carbon neutrality.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.