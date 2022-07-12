Construction begins on South Korea’s largest PV project

Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co., a unit of Korea Electric Power Corp. (Kepco), has started working on a 200 MW solar park at a former salt farm in Sinan country, South Jeolla province.

The plant will feature bifacial modules provided by an unnamed manufacturer. The array is scheduled to begin commercial operations by June 2023. The project site is situated in the Honam region, on the southwestern tip of the Korean peninsula.

Kepco said the solar plant will be owned by a group of local residents, a unit of LG, Hoban Industrial, Haedong Construction, and Kepco itself. The project is expected to generate around 270 GWh of electricity per year. It will likely compete in South Korea's tenders for small-scale and large-scale PV.

South Korea's largest PV plant is currently a 150 MW solar park that was built by South-East Power in Sinan county. South Jeolla province hosts the largest number of renewable energy projects under development in South Korea.

South Korea reached an installed solar power capacity of around 22 GW at the end of December 2021. New PV capacity additions hit 4.4 GW in 2021. The country plans to install 30.8 GW of solar by 2030.