Engie plans Latin America’s largest storage project

Engie Energía Chile, the Chilean subsidiary of French energy company Engie, has revealed plans to deploy a 638 MWh storage facility at the Coya PV plant, in Maira Elena, in Chile's northern Antofagasta region.
Chinese manufacturer Sungrow will supply batteries for the project. The storage system will be based on the company's PowerTitan liquid cooling energy storage technology.
The BESS Coya project will be the largest storage installation under development in Latin America.
“The BESS Coya project will allow clean solar energy to be delivered to the grid at night, increasing the flexibility in the dispatch of solar plants to the National Electric System, making it more efficient and providing greater security of supply,” said the executive director of Engie Energía Chile, Rosaline Corinthien.
The 181 MW Coya plant began operating in October 2021. Engie currently operates another storage system in Arica, Chile. The system, which was commissioned in 2019, is based on lithium-ion batteries and has a capacity of 2 MWh.
