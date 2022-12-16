Tokyo introduces mandatory PV requirements for new buildings, homes

The Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly has approved new mandatory PV requirements for new buildings and homes from 2025. The new measures are part of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 from 2000 levels.

The authorities first announced plans for mandatory solar requirements in early September. The new provisions apply to new homes with rooftop spaces of more than 20 square meters and buildings with total rooftop spaces of less than 2,000 square meters.

They will also require businesses to install solar arrays on 30% of their rooftop surfaces. Some parts of the city could face requirements for 85% of all rooftops to be covered by PV.

The new rules will require developers and installers to use solar panels from manufacturers that respect human rights, according to a previous statement from the city government.