Bangladesh to build solar near hydropower projects

The BPDB has decided to set up a 7.6 MW solar power plant on land near the 230 MW Karnafuli hydropower station, about 50 kilometers from the port city of Chittagong. It said it wants to build the new power plant near another 7.4 MW PY array that went online in 2019.

“We have conducted an in-house feasibility study and decided to build the solar power plant,” Nira Mazumder, chief engineer for the BPDB, told the pv magazine.

Ahmed Jahir Khan, director of renewables at the BPDB, said the 7.4 MW solar power plant was funded by the Asian Development Bank and noted that the government will soon start looking for funds for the new plant. “We will soon write the economic relations division to seek funds from the development partners,” he said.

The two officials did not disclose any additional financial or technical details about the new project.

ATM Abduzzaher, the manager of the Karnaphuli hydropower station, said land belongs to the BPDB,

“We are now carrying out necessary preliminary works for the solar power plant,” he said, noting that the 7.4 MW project generates an average of 26,000 kWh of electricity per day. “With more advanced technology the new plant may generate 28,000 to 30,000 kWh units of power per day.”

Bangladesh currently has a total renewable energy capacity of 950 MW, with 716 MW coming from solar.