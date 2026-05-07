Sonnenkraft launches 480 W back-contact TOPCon solar module

From pv magazine Germany

Austrian solar module manufacturer Sonnenkraft has launched this week a new back-contact TOPCon panel for rooftop applications.

Dubbed 480GG2RNE, the glass-glass module is based on 108 TOPCon half-cells. It offers a power output of 480 W and an efficiency of 23.52%.

The new product measures 1,800 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weighs 24.5 kg. It is designed for a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and an operating temperature range of -40 C to 85 C.

The module also features an integrated shading management system designed to reduce power losses under partial shading conditions. The temperature coefficient is listed at -0.26%/C

Sonnenkraft provides a 15-year product warranty for the module and guarantees 99% of the original power output in the first year. The annual linear degradation rate is specified at 0.4% over 30 years.

The company said the back-contact design improves efficiency, shade tolerance, and aesthetics by relocating all electrical contacts to the rear side of the cells. This creates a busbar-free front surface that increases the active cell area exposed to sunlight and gives the module a uniform black appearance.

According to Sonnenkraft, the module is suitable for residential rooftop installations, building-integrated PV, and other design-oriented applications. It is certified under several IEC standards, has passed the HW3 extended hail test, and is resistant to salt mist and ammonia exposure.