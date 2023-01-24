Eritrea to build first utility-scale solar plant

The African Development Fund (ADF) is helping Eritrea's government to develop a 30 MW solar plant in Dekemhare, in the central part of the African country. The ADF is currently seeking consultants for the project through a tender.
The project will includ3 an unspecified amount of battery storage and a 66 kV transmission line. The government chose the proposed location for its relatively cool temperature, the elevation, and the presence of existing infrastructure that could connect the array to the national grid. Prospective consultants have until Feb. 23 to submit their proposals.
The Eritrea National Energy Policy, which was issued in 2018, aims to increase the electrification rate across the country. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Eritrea had just 24 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2021.
