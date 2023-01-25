Construction begins on 93 MW Australian solar farm

The AUD 130 million ($92.3 million) Girgarre Solar Farm is expected to take around 18 months to construct. It will produce around 200 GWh of energy per year once operational, with 167,000 PV modules to be deployed, alongside civil and electrical infrastructure.
In 2019, the 93 MW project was sold to Enel Green Power, the Australian renewables unit of Italy's Enel Group. However, it appears that Leeson Group has maintained some level of involvement.
In mid 2022, it was widely reported Enel Group was looking to sell a substantial stake in Enel Green Power to help fund an estimated 3.6 GW development pipeline in the country. Credit Suisse was engaged to launch an auction for Enel Green Power’s Australian assets last August, and the Australian Financial Review reported that Enel was looking to sell off 50% to 80% of the portfolio.
Reports of bids emerged in August and ran through to September, but after that, news of the sale died out. It is not clear whether a major stake in Enel Green Power’s portfolio was eventually sold.
Either way, Enel Green Power has revealed that it has received initial approvals from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) for its first hybrid project in Australia – a 96 MW solar farm and 20 MW battery in the Central West and Orana Region of New South Wales. The company said it hopes to start construction on that project – located in one of the state’s first “renewable energy zones” – by the middle of the year.
