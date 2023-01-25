Ncondezi Energy secures land for 300 MW solar facility in Mozambique

Ncondezi Energy has revealed that it has secured 950 hectares of land in Tete, Mozambique, to build a 300 MW solar-plus-storage project.

It has also signed an agreement with India-based Synergy Consulting to secure support in negotiating with project lenders for debt financing, finalizing key agreements and power tariffs with potential offtakers, and raising capital.

“Following confirmation of excellent solar resources at our preferred Solar Project site location in Tete Mozambique, we have upgraded our existing exclusive land use rights,” said Ncondezi Energy CEO Hanno Pengilly. “This is a critical permitting requirement for the project, reflecting both strong local support and the expedited process we are executing since announcing the positive feasibility study last October.”

The 300 MW project will be built in two stages. For the first 100 MW phase, the company will use existing infrastructure. It is planning new infrastructure for the remaining 200 MW.

Popular content

“Approval of the Solar Project Transmission Integration Study represents a key development milestone in de-risking the project for potential power off-takers and investors,” Pengilly said. “We have an approved transmission evacuation technical solution that supports the project at various sizes up to 300 MW, optimized in phases to reduce upfront capex, particularly for the first 100 MW.”

Ncondezi Energy is also developing a 300 MW coal-fired power plant and a mine development project in the Tete region.

Mozambique's solar installations stood at just 55 MW at the end of 2021, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). However, a number of major projects are currently in development. The country's overall electricity access rate was estimated at around 30% in 2019.