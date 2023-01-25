Sweden deployed 1 GW of PV in 2022

Sweden’s operational PV capacity hit 2.6 GW at the end of December, up from 1.6 GW a year earlier, according to provisional figures released by the Swedish solar energy association, Svensk Solenergi.
The figures showed that 2022 was the country’s best year for solar deployment yet, with around 1 GW of new capacity added to the grid. The nation installed 503 MW in 2021, 400 MW in 2020, 287 MW in 2019, and 180 MW in 2018.
Sweden now hosts more than 140,000 PV arrays, with about 50,800 added last year. In 2021, newly deployed installations stood at around 26,541.
Most of Sweden's PV capacity is represented by residential and commercial arrays that are being supported by a rebate scheme, to which the Swedish Energy Agency (Energimyndigheten) has devoted around SEK 4.5 billion ($440 million) for the 2009-21 period.
In recent years, several unsubsidized solar projects under power purchase agreements have been built across the country, contributing to new growth volumes.
