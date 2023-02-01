Canadian Solar reveals plans to set up 14 GW of solar cell, module capacity

Canadian Solar Inc. has revealed that it will set up 16 GW of additional solar cell and module capacity in Yangzhou, in China's Jiangsu province.
The Chinese-Canadian module maker and the city government have signed an agreement that includes the expansion of wafer and battery capacity. It said construction is expected to start by the end of June.
By the end of 2023, the company expects to reach a production capacity of 20 GW of ingots, 35 GW of wafers, and 50 GW of both cells and modules.
Popular content
According to its financial results for the third quarter of 2022, its production capacity included 14.1 GW of ingots, 15.3 GW of wafers, 17.3 GW of cells, and 31.3 GW of modules at the end of September.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.