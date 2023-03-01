France unveils new FIT rates for PV systems up to 500 kW

From pv magazine France

France's energy regulator, the Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE), has released FITs for rooftop PV installations up to 500 kW in size for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.



The new tariffs for the fourth quarter of 2022 range from €0.2242/kWh for installations below 3 kW in size to €0.1228/kWh for arrays ranging in capacity from 100 kW to 500 kW. The new tariffs for the first quarter of 2023 range from €0.2349/kWh for installations below 3 kW in size to €0.1287/kWh for arrays ranging in capacity from 100 kW to 500 kW.

The tariffs for the sales of surplus power under net metering will range from €0.0048/kWh to €0.0010/kWh for the third quarter of 2022, and from €0.0050/kWh to €0.0011/kWh for the first quarter of 2023.

Popular content

The French government raised the size limit for PV projects that can qualify for fixed tariffs from 100 kW to 500 kW in October. In order to boost development in the rooftop segment, the government also decided to reduce the degression rates planned for the feed-in tariffs.