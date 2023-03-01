France unveils new FIT rates for PV systems up to 500 kW

From pv magazine France
France's energy regulator, the Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE), has released FITs for rooftop PV installations up to 500 kW in size for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.
The new tariffs for the fourth quarter of 2022 range from €0.2242/kWh for installations below 3 kW in size to €0.1228/kWh for arrays ranging in capacity from 100 kW to 500 kW. The new tariffs for the first quarter of 2023 range from €0.2349/kWh for installations below 3 kW in size to €0.1287/kWh for arrays ranging in capacity from 100 kW to 500 kW.
The tariffs for the sales of surplus power under net metering will range from €0.0048/kWh to €0.0010/kWh for the third quarter of 2022, and from €0.0050/kWh to €0.0011/kWh for the first quarter of 2023.
Popular content
The French government raised the size limit for PV projects that can qualify for fixed tariffs from 100 kW to 500 kW in October. In order to boost development in the rooftop segment, the government also decided to reduce the degression rates planned for the feed-in tariffs.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.