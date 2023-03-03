Germany registered 780 MW of new solar in January

From pv magazine Germany
Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 780 MW of new PV capacity was installed in January, from 420 MW of solar in January 2022.
The main market driver remains PV systems up to 300 kW in size, supported under the country's feed-in tariff (FIT) scheme. Developers installed about 526.5 MW of such systems last year.
Popular content
The nation's cumulative PV capacity hit 68.2 GW at the end of January, with a total of 2.7 million projects. Bavaria is the German state with the largest share of the total at 18.8 GW, followed by Baden-Württemberg with 8.37 GW and North Rhine-Westphalia with around 7.7 GW.
The feed-in tariff levels are no longer adjusted according to the volumes of the previous months. They will remain unchanged until the end of January 2024. They will range between €0.0620 ($0.0658)/kWh and €0.1340/kWh, depending on system size.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.