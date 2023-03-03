Germany registered 780 MW of new solar in January

From pv magazine Germany

Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 780 MW of new PV capacity was installed in January, from 420 MW of solar in January 2022.

The main market driver remains PV systems up to 300 kW in size, supported under the country's feed-in tariff (FIT) scheme. Developers installed about 526.5 MW of such systems last year.

The nation's cumulative PV capacity hit 68.2 GW at the end of January, with a total of 2.7 million projects. Bavaria is the German state with the largest share of the total at 18.8 GW, followed by Baden-Württemberg with 8.37 GW and North Rhine-Westphalia with around 7.7 GW.

The feed-in tariff levels are no longer adjusted according to the volumes of the previous months. They will remain unchanged until the end of January 2024. They will range between €0.0620 ($0.0658)/kWh and €0.1340/kWh, depending on system size.