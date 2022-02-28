Germany installed 420MW of PV in January

From pv magazine Germany
Germany’s federal network agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, has reported that 420MW of new PV was installed in the country in January.
For comparison, the newly installed PV capacity for January 2021 was 536MW, and in December 2021 it was 421MW.
The cumulative capacity of all PV systems in Germany reached 56.7GW at the end of January.
The main market driver remains the segment for PV systems not exceeding 300kW in size under the country's feed-in tariff (FIT) scheme, for which around 216.4MW was installed. PV installations with a capacity of between 300 and 750kW, for which developers can opt between a lower FIT or the auction scheme, totaled only 12.7MW in January.
As a result of the strong growth registered in the past months, all the FITs for PV installations will be reduced by another 1.4% and will range from €0.0653 to €0.0496/kWh, depending on the system size. For other systems up to 100 kW in size, there is a fixed FIT of €0.046/kWh.
