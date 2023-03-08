Israel authorizes bilateral PPAs

The Israeli government has introduced new provisions that authorize bilateral PPAs between independent power producers and final clients.
“The new rules apply only to power plants connected to the high voltage grid, which in Israel is from 620 kW to 16 MW,” Eitan Parnass, the director of the Green Energy Association of Israel, told pv magazine. “These contracts be closed in a free market environment with no intervention whatsoever from government's entities.”
Only solar developers will be able to take advantage of the new regulatory framework, as wind power projects are still limited by current regulations. Unlike PV arrays, wind projects still benefit from the feed-in tariff (FIT) scheme.
Popular content
Israeli renewables developer Doral Group, meanwhile, has secured its first PPA from real estate company Melisron. The agreement will go into effect in January 2024.
“The amount of electricity consumed by Melisron as part of the transaction represents about 10% of the total green electricity produced by Doral's PV facilities that are expected to connect to the Israeli grid in the next two years, which is approximately 1 GW, with an energy storage capacity of about 1.8 GWh,” the developer said, without providing details.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.